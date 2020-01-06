Alcohol sales could start Monday in Hancock Co.

HANCOCK, CO. (WFIE) - Alcohol sales could start Monday in Hancock County.
In 2019, the county voted to overturn the dry county ban, approving alcohol sales.
As we reported back in November, that voted finished with 61% of the county residents approving the sales of alcohol all throughout the county.
However, in the lead up to that vote, we’ve been told that some people were hesitant about what this vote could bring to the county.
When we spoke with Judge-Executive Johnny Roberts in November, he said that one of the concerns they would address was how many liquor stores could be brought to Hancock County. He said there is a law in place that mandates there could only be one liquor license per 2,300 people.
So, with a county of with a population of less than 9,000, that means there would only be roughly three or four liquor licenses that could be awarded.
Roberts said the next step in November would be to draw up an ordinance. That ordinance has since been passed. Now, it’s up to local stores to apply for a license and prepare for those sales to start.
