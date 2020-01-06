Aces fall at home to Valparaiso

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ace’s men’s basketball is in serious need of something positive. The team has been without head coach Walter McCarty for nine days now, and since then, they’ve lost two straight games.
On Wednesday, they lost by 13 at Missouri State, and then on Saturday, they lost to Valparaiso, in which they led by eight points with less than four minutes left before the Crusaders came back to win.
Now, even though it may feel like panic mode for Aces’ fans, coaches and players tell us their locker room is strong, and they can definitely bounce back.
“I’ve been using the word resilient for a long time now, and that’s what these kids are. So yeah, they’re gonna feel bad, we feel bad," said interim head coach Bennie Seltzer. "This one hurts because those guys played their hearts out there, and I thought they did everything they possibly could in order for us to win. A few mistakes down the stretch, but, those guys are still together. We have great leadership with K.J. and John Hall. Those guys are doing a good job of keeping everyone upbeat.”
“That’s a good thing about our team. We have a lot of guys who aren’t going to give up on each other. It’s way too early to give up on ourselves," said Sam Cunliffe, Aces junior forward. "If we just keep the attitude and spirits high, just coming to practice and acknowledge that we didn’t do well and try to fix it, we’ll give ourselves a better chance to win the next game.”
Their next game will be Wednesday night at the Ford Center when the Aces host Bradley at 6:00 p.m.
