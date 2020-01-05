Veterans, community members ask for peace after U.S. airstrike

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Saturday afternoon, veterans and people in the community surrounded the Four Freedoms Monument in Evansville.
They wanted to make their opinions known about the recent airstrike that killed top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani.
People who attended held up signs saying “no war” and “bring troops home.”
They also took time out to share their opinions and experiences with some saying war is never the answer.
“I did not feel good about it when I heard that we were sending more of our soldiers over there. To me it seems, it just seems unnecessary to do what we’re doing over there, I may be wrong," said Ben Lindenschimdt with Veterans for Peace.
As of Friday, 3,000 American troops have been ordered to the Middle East.
