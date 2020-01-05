Owensboro Police warns of phone scam

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department is warning the public about a phone scam.
The department says they were notified on Saturday by potential victims of that scam.
The victims are reportedly receiving phone calls from someone claiming to be a part of the Owensboro Police Department.
They are advised they have either a warrant or civil paperwork against them and that they need to call the phone number provided to make a payment to avoid being arrested.
Police say do not call the number provided in the call.
The Owensboro Police Department tells us that they will never contact you over the phone to request payment.
If you have responded to this call and provided your personal information or payment information, OPD asks you to call dispatch at 270-687-8888 to file a report.
