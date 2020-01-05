Miss Vanderbugh Co. crowned as Miss Indiana State Fair

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Miss Vanderburgh County, Claudia Duncan, was crowned the 62nd Miss Indiana State Fair Sunday afternoon at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis.
We also have another winner from our area. Congrats to Danielle Perry from Posey County for winning fourth runner up.
Miss Indiana State Fair will travel across Indiana over the next year, traveling more than 6,000 miles this summer to attend more than 40 county fairs and festivals to help promote the State Fair.
