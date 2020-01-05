Fans turn out for UE’s 1st home game since McCarty was put on leave

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Saturday night was the first home game for the Aces since the university benched head coach Walter McCarty after Title IX allegations that put him on administrative leave.
However, the uncertainty of McCarty’s future didn’t keep fans from coming out to the Ford Center.
14 News spoke with fans as they entered, and many still wanted the details of the allegations.
Right now, we don’t know much about the allegations against McCarty except for what has been released by the university.
UE President Christopher Pietruszkiewicz said in a letter that “The University has received reports of unwelcome conduct by Coach McCarty since his arrival in March 2018.”
He is on administrative leave due to a report about possible interactions with a member of the campus community.
Despite that, all the fans were asking for was that the players forget what’s happening off the court and do their best.
“Well, fellas put out your best effort, it’s been kinda tough the last couple of weeks, you’ve done it in the past, why not do it again,” said a Purple Aces’ fan at the Ford Center.
Our team has reached out to McCarty’s Lawyer who tells us they are abiding by the university’s request by not commenting.
