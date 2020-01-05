EPD: Person found shot in chest after reported shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch says police were called to the scene of a reported shooting.
According to Evansville Dispatch, the shooting was reported in the 2300 block of Sunburst Boulevard at the Woodland Park Apartments.
Sgt. McQuay with the Evansville Police Department says that AMR was originally called to the scene for a person down, but he tells us when AMR got there, they found the person was shot in the chest.
He says they are actively looking for someone.
14 News has a crew on scene and will continue to update this story with the latest information when it is made available.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.