VCSO: 2 kids left inside car after ‘suspected impaired driver’ runs from deputies

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An investigation is underway after the sheriff’s office says two kids were left inside of a car when a man ran from deputies.
According to the news release from the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, deputies tried to stop a “suspected impaired driver” near US-41 and Morgan Avenue around 2 a.m. Saturday. Instead of stopping for deputies, the release says the man continued driving and began a chase on E. Tennessee Street.
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says the driver abruptly stopped the car, got out, and ran away.
What wasn’t known by deputies when the chase started was there were two kids, between the ages of four and 10, inside the suspect’s vehicle, the release states.
According to the sheriff’s office, a handgun was found on the floorboard of the vehicle. Additionally, the release says the 4-year-old was not in any kind of restraint system.
The news release says deputies and helping EPD officers could not find the suspect after he ran away.
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is investigating to find where the suspect might be at this time.
