Sunny and warmer Sunday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Any remaining showers will taper off this evening, and the clouds will clear overnight. Temperatures will fall through the 30s tonight, bottoming out in the upper 20s Sunday morning.
We have plenty of sunshine on tap Sunday! It may also be a bit breezy at times with sustained winds out of the southwest at around 6 to 18 mph and gusts as high as 25 to 30 mph. However, that southerly flow combined with all that sunshine will help our temperatures climb into the lower 50s Sunday afternoon, which is about 10° warmer than average for this time of year.
High temperatures will return to the mid to upper 40s Monday and Tuesday. Both days look mostly sunny, but there is a slight chance of rain, mainly in western Kentucky, overnight Monday night into early Tuesday morning.
Wednesday will be sunny from start to finish with high temperatures in the mid 40s. I hope you get to enjoy all that sunshine through the first half of the week because the end of the week is looking soggy.
Clouds will roll in throughout the day on Thursday, then rain chances return Thursday afternoon and evening and continue throughout the day on Friday and into Saturday. A few thunderstorms are possible, but our main concern is the threat for widespread heavy rain. This is still several days out, so the forecast will likely change some over the course of this week, but right now it looks like most of the Tri-State could pick up 2 to 4 inches of rain from Thursday to Saturday.
