Sunny and warmer Sunday

Clouds will roll in throughout the day on Thursday, then rain chances return Thursday afternoon and evening and continue throughout the day on Friday and into Saturday. A few thunderstorms are possible, but our main concern is the threat for widespread heavy rain. This is still several days out, so the forecast will likely change some over the course of this week, but right now it looks like most of the Tri-State could pick up 2 to 4 inches of rain from Thursday to Saturday.