Purdue, Illinois meet in conference play

LEADING THE CHARGE: Kofi Cockburn is averaging 15.2 points and 9.6 rebounds to lead the way for the Fighting Illini. Complementing Cockburn is Ayo Dosunmu, who is putting up 15.8 points per game. The Boilermakers are led by Eric Hunter Jr., who is averaging 11.2 points.EFFICIENT ERIC: Hunter has connected on 42.6 percent of the 54 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 12 of 22 over the last five games. He's also made 78.8 percent of his foul shots this season.