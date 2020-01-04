Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard is content going into next season with Jacoby Brissett as his starting quarterback. He's also keeping his options open. Ballard says he will look to improve the competition at every position next season including quarterback. But he refuses to force the issue on draft weekend or in free agency. He also says the Colts will wait until late February to talk to kicker Adam Vinatieri about his future with the team. And Ballard says Indy does not intend to re-sign Pro Bowl tight end Eric Ebron.