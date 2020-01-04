Evansville’s Veterans for Peace to host rally, protest after US airstrike

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A local Veterans for Peace group is speaking up against the possibility of war and will host a rally and protest on Saturday. But some argue there’s nothing to protest.
Veterans for Peace joins many other organizations in what they are calling an emergency action. It is one of several scheduled across the country, including in New York and Washington, D.C.
Activists elsewhere demand no more troops be sent to Iraq or the Middle East and that troops be brought home. Along with pushing for “no war” nor sanctions on Iran.
But a local veteran we caught up with says nobody wants to see war and President Trump has to defend what he sees is right.
“I was assigned to the 82nd and I spent a number of years with the 82nd, jumping and doing exactly what these guys are doing,” explains Nelson “Tim” Mahone, a local veteran. “I just sent a message to that group on Facebook and I told them, ‘keep your heads open and your heads down.’”
This comes as top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani died in a US airstrike.
“It’s a hard decision for a president or anyone to make, but you want to protect the American way of life and make sure we protect the people who are over there right now,” -- Mahone.
“We took action last night to stop a war. We did not take action to start a war,” President Trump said on Friday.
Nevertheless, Veterans for Peace says the killing violates international law and the move threatens to explode into a regional or even global war.
Their concern is over a violent conflict possibly costing American lives, or lives of innocent civilians in the Middle East.
The rally and protest will be held here at the Four Freedoms Monument in Evansville Saturday at 12 p.m.
