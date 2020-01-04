Easterseals raises $180K through Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 26th annual Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights has come to an end.
Volunteers spent hours taking down light displays, making sure they were secure and could be used for next year.
Between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, more than 11,000 cars drove through the displays, helping Easterseals raise $180,000.
The total is something that Easterseals is very proud of because they had one less week to raise funds this year, and it is the largest amount they have ever raised.
“About $21,500 of that was additional donations on top of admission fees, so thanks to the community we actually didn’t hurt too bad with the week less that we had,” said Cydney Quinn, office manager and volunteer coordinator.
Once everything is cleaned up, Easterseals says they will begin planning for next year’s displays.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.