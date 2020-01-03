State Rep. Ron Bacon retires from House seat

CHANDLER, Ind. (WFIE) - State Rep. Ron Bacon (R) has announced his retirement as the state representative.
Bacon was elected in 2010 as representative for House District 75, which includes portions of Warrick, Pike and Spencer Counties.
“It has been an honor to serve House District 75 for the past 10 years,” Bacon said. “I will continue serving the great Hoosiers living in my district until the end of my term this year. I have fought allergies for decades and due to my increased sensitivity to mold and mildew, my physicians have recommended I spend less time in the Statehouse, which is a contributing factor to my allergies. I have a passion for public service, so I plan on continuing to serve at the local level.”
Bacon said he intends to run for a local-elected position.
In the past, Bacon has been on the county council and was coroner.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.