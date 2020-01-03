State Rep. Ron Bacon retires from House seat

“It has been an honor to serve House District 75 for the past 10 years,” Bacon said. “I will continue serving the great Hoosiers living in my district until the end of my term this year. I have fought allergies for decades and due to my increased sensitivity to mold and mildew, my physicians have recommended I spend less time in the Statehouse, which is a contributing factor to my allergies. I have a passion for public service, so I plan on continuing to serve at the local level.”