Police searching for attempted robbery suspects

Police searching for attempted robbery suspect
By Jill Lyman | January 3, 2020 at 5:28 AM CST - Updated January 3 at 5:37 AM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are looking for a man, after an attempted robbery at a gas station in Evansville.

It happened at the Philips 66 on Fulton Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police tell us three people walked inside. One of them showed off a gun, before demanding money.

Officials say the employee refused to give over any money.

That’s when authorities say the suspects left the store and got into a nearby car.

Police say no arrests have been made, but if caught, the suspects will be charged with attempted robbery.

