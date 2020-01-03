Police searching for attempted robbery suspects

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are looking for a man, after an attempted robbery at a gas station in Evansville.
It happened at the Philips 66 on Fulton Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.
Police tell us three people walked inside. One of them showed off a gun, before demanding money.
Officials say the employee refused to give over any money.
That’s when authorities say the suspects left the store and got into a nearby car.
Police say no arrests have been made, but if caught, the suspects will be charged with attempted robbery.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.