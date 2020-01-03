Patchy Fog; More Rain

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Patchy fog this morning and additional rain today as high temps climb into the mid-50’s. Rain will persist through tonight with lows dropping into the low to mid-30’s. A trailing cold front will bring a chance of rain and snow Saturday morning with low temps near freezing. Spotty rain, windy, and colder during the afternoon as high temps drop into upper 30’s under cloudy skies.
Brighter and less windy Sunday under sunny skies as high temps climb into the upper 40’s. Continued sunny Monday as high temps remain in the upper 40’s.
