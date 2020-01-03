Patchy Fog; More Rain

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Patchy fog this morning and additional rain today as high temps climb into the mid-50’s. Rain will persist through tonight with lows dropping into the low to mid-30’s. A trailing cold front will bring a chance of rain and snow Saturday morning with low temps near freezing. Spotty rain, windy, and colder during the afternoon as high temps drop into upper 30’s under cloudy skies.