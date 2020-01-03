Old Malco Theater has new owners

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The old Malco Theater has a new owner.
Members of Legacy Church have been attending services there for a few months and we are learning more about their plans for the building.
Legacy Church tells us they are already holding services in the old movie theatre and say they are happy to be owning instead of renting like in the past.
We got a look at their plans for renovations. There are two phases to this project.
Church officials say some of the theatres are being turned into areas for kids. They are also planning on adding a coffee shop.
“When we first came into the building we thought to ourselves how in the world are we ever going to be able to utilize 16 auditoriums," says Pastor Jeff Phillips. "It’s funny, now as we began to get in here and start functioning a little bit, it’s not going to take long to develop these 16 auditoriums.”
According to Pastor Phillips, one of their biggest challenges has been trying to figure out how to transform these large rooms into being functional on a daily basis and meant for smaller groups. Although this is quite an undertaking, Phillips says it’s challenging them to grow.
They expect the first part of this project to be completed in June.
