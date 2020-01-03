New tool allows people to give emergency contact info to Henderson dispatchers

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A new tool is being added to the city of Henderson’s 911 dispatch web page.
The form allows business owners and property owner to provide “keyholder” emergency contact information.
That’s so that appropriate person can be contacted in case something were to happen.
Officials say it can expedite a possibly time-sensitive situation.
The form for entering "keyholder" information can be found by visiting the www.cityofhendersonky.org, clicking on "Departments" on the menu tab and clicking on "Provide Key Holder Information."
