New development project in the works for W. Franklin St.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A major development project is in the works for West Franklin Street.
The plan is to renovate the building next to the Gerst Haus into two separate retail businesses.
Then later adding a third building in the same spot where the current parking lot is. Hargett hopes to eventually add a second level for housing development.
He says right now the plan is to start work on the project in the first quarter of this year.
The first phase is expected to take up three months to complete.
