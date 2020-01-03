Murray State looks to extend streak vs Southeast Mo.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Tevin Brown has put up 17.2 points and 5.2 rebounds to lead the way for the Racers. KJ Williams is also a key contributor, maintaining an average of 11.4 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. The Redhawks are led by Sage Tolbert, who is averaging 8.8 points and 6.7 rebounds.TERRIFIC TEVIN: Brown has connected on 45.5 percent of the 88 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 14 for 24 over the last three games. He's also made 72.7 percent of his foul shots this season.