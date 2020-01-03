Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

FRANKLIN, Ky. (AP) — A welcome center in southern Kentucky has closed for demolition and reconstruction. WBKO-TV cited the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet in reporting that the Simpson County Welcome Center closed Thursday for the project. It was built in 1974, hasn't had a major upgrade in decades and needs frequent minor repairs. The center will have limited access for commercial trucks during the closure. The new facility is expected to be completed in the fall of 2020. Officials say it will be ADA compliant and will have increased safety features, more bathrooms and improved signage.