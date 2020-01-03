Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard is content going into next season with Jacoby Brissett as his starting quarterback. He's also keeping his options open. Ballard says he will look to improve the competition at every position next season including quarterback. But he refuses to force the issue on draft weekend or in free agency. He also says the Colts will wait until late February to talk to kicker Adam Vinatieri about his future with the team. And Ballard says Indy does not intend to re-sign Pro Bowl tight end Eric Ebron.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Tennessee scored two touchdowns in a span of 30 seconds, using an onside kick to help erase a double-digit deficit, and then held on to stun Indiana 23-22 in the Gator Bowl on Thursday night. The Volunteers closed out coach Jeremy Pruitt's second season with their sixth consecutive victory and won their fourth straight bowl, first since 2016. Indiana's Logan Justus missed an extra point in the third quarter that turned out to be costly and was wide right on a 52-yard field goal attempt with 2:12 remaining. Justus' kick had the distance but sailed just outside the right upright.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Cole Kmet is the latest Notre Dame player to give up his final year of eligibility to enter the NFL draft, changing his mind after saying in November that he intended to return. The tight end announced his decision Thursday on Twitter, joining running back Tony Jones Jr. and safety Alohi Gilman in making themselves available for the April 23-25 draft. Quarterback Ian Book will return to Notre Dame next season. The 6-foot-5 1/2. 250-pound Kmet, also left-handed pitcher, indicated a month ago he was looking forward to rejoining the Irish baseball team on which younger brother Casey is a freshman catcher and infielder.
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Matt Haarms scored 26 points on 11-of-16 shooting to lead Purdue to a 83-78 victory in double overtime over Minnesota in Big Ten action. Haarms came up big in the second overtime as the Boilermakers scoring the first two baskets of the second overtime for the Boilermakers. Sasha Stefanovic, who finished with 17 points, gave Purdue a 78-75 lead with a 3. With 40 seconds, Trevion Williams sank two free throws to put Purdue ahead 80-75.