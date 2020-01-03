Former UK Wildcat and Daviess Co. football standout Houston Hogg has died

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Public Schools has said former UK football player and pioneer Houston Hogg has died.
Hogg, who graduated from Daviess County High School in 1968, was one of four African-American men who helped break the color barrier at UK and in the SEC.
Hogg was a reserve running back playing in 31 games rushing the football 92 times for 245 yards and two touchdowns. Hogg also caught 20 passes for 135 yards during his three years with the Wildcats.
Hogg had a statue unveiled in his honor outside of UK’s Joe Craft Football Center in 2016.
