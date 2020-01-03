Crossroads Behavioral Health LLC closes less than a year after opening

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - After opening its doors for the first time in May, Crossroads Behavioral Health LLC in Huntingburg is now closed.
The closing of the facility, which is known as the old St. Joseph Hospital, was confirmed to us by the Huntingburg mayor.
Officials with The Indiana State Department of Health tell us they conducted a plan review for the facility and planned to do a survey, but didn’t because the facility lost its CMS certification.
We reached out to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services about why Crossroads Behavioral Health LLC lost its CMS certification and haven’t heard back from them.
