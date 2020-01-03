Cold and breezy Saturday with light rain and snow showers possible

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Scattered rain continues through the evening, but most of those showers will taper off by around midnight tonight. Temperatures will fall through the 40s this evening, bottoming out in the mid 30s Saturday morning.
Some light, scattered showers may wrap around on the backside of this system Saturday morning and into the early afternoon. A mix of rain and light, wet snow will be possible Saturday, but with temperatures expected to be above freezing, I doubt we will see any snow accumulation. If we do, it will be a light dusting, mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces. No travel impacts are expected.
Saturday will also be significantly colder. Temperatures will hold fairly steady in the mid to upper 30s for most of the day, making it the coldest day we have had in more than two weeks. Saturday will also be a bit breezy with sustained winds out of the northwest at around 7 to 11 mph and gusts as high as 20 to 25 mph. That will leave our wind chill values below freezing in the upper 20s to low 30s for most of the day.
Our skies will clear Saturday night as temperatures fall into the upper 20s and our winds begin to calm.
The wind will then shift direction and bring warmer air up from the south-southwest as we head into Sunday. The second half of the weekend will be much more pleasant with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s.
High temperatures will remain in the upper 40s to near 50° on Monday under mostly sunny skies, but clouds return Monday afternoon and evening followed by more rain chances Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.