City, county leaders look back on Jan. 2000 tornado

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - City and county leaders gathered on Friday to reflect on the 20-year anniversary of the tornado that ripped through the town, causing massive destruction.
Judge-Executive at the time, Ron Payne, compared the aftermath of the tornado to that of World War II bombings. Owensboro residents also talked about what they experienced on Jan. 3, 2000.
EMA Director Andy Ball tells us he wanted to put on the commemoration to remind people of the past and present. He says it’s important to not forget the tornado because an event like that could strike again at any moment.
“Even though we are better prepared today, it could still happen at a moment’s notice, even today," Ball explains. "You know it’s January, look at the weather outside right now, I’m sure it’s in the back of people’s mind that lived through that.”
The EMA director says since the 2000 tornado, the Owensboro-Daviess County area is better prepared with more weather sirens and updated ways of alerting residents about severe weather events.
