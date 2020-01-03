Children removed from home of suspected drug dealer, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say two people are facing child neglect and drug charges
The Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant Thursday evening at a home in the 1300 block of Dresden.
Detectives say several items related to the possession and sale of drugs were found.
They say Child Protective Services were called to place the children who were living in the home.
Christopher Gunther, 29, and Rhoda Latta, 30, were booked into the Vanderburgh Co. Jail.
Both face neglect and possession of cocaine or narcotic drug charges. Gunther is also charged with dealing marijuana.
