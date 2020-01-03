Aces prep for first home game since McCarty placed on administrative leave

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Just over a week ago the University of Evansville placed Head Coach Walter McCarty on administrative leave after alleged violations of Title IX policy. Since then, Bennie Seltzer has been named the interim head coach.
Seltzer and the team got quite a few visitors on Friday at the Fifth Third Practice Facility. As close to 40 UE Boosters flocked to show support for the Purple Aces players and coaches.
Three days ago, UE dropped a contest to Missouri State on the road. Now, the team will try to look past all the noise to host Valparaiso on Saturday.
The media was able to speak to the team before practice. As expected, players are shocked and “hurt,” but hope the community will still show their support.
“We need everyone,” says senior guard K.J. Riley. “Locker room is good, we have good energy, we’re positive, all the coaches are positive. So when we play in the Ford we just need the fans’ support.”
“It hurt at first, but at the end of the day, it’s something that we can’t control," junior forward John Hall explains. "Once you realize that, you realize that, you focus on the things you can control and the things we can control is going out here and winning basketball games.”
“We obviously know Coach McCarty is not here, but everybopdy else has always been here so it’s not really an adjustment to us," says Interim Head Coach Seltzer. "But again, this is a mature bunch of young guys, we have great leadership in KJ Riley and John Hall, these guys have been around a while so they kinda understand the dynamics of the University of Evansville.”
The Purple Aces take the court Saturday at 6 p.m. when they host Valparaiso for the MVC home opener.
