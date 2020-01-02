Two drivers arrested after separate crashes in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two drivers are accused of being drunk during two separate crashes.
The first happened Wednesday night at Vann and the Lloyd and involved three cars.
Police say airbags were deployed in two of the cars.
They say Shelby Jackson was very unsteady on his feet, and admitted to having five or six drinks.
Officers did not do field sobriety tests, because they said Jackson’s level of intoxication made it too dangerous.
Police say Jackson went to the hospital and then to the jail. They say he fell in the holding cell and had to back to the hospital for stitches.
Around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, police say they was another crash on W. Indiana Street.
They say a car driven by Alexus Kemp had gone down the embankment and hit the tailgate of a truck.
Officers say Kemp failed field sobriety tests and refused to do a breathalyzer.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.