Trump plan to curb teen vaping exempts some flavors
The Food and Drug Administration said Thursday the new policy on vaping cartridges won't affect menthol or tobacco flavors. (Source: CNN)
January 2, 2020 at 2:03 PM CST - Updated January 2 at 2:03 PM

(AP) - U.S. health officials will ban most flavored e-cigarettes popular with underage teenagers.

But the plan from the Trump administration includes major exceptions that benefit companies that make and sell e-cigarettes and adults who use the nicotine-emitting devices.

The Food and Drug Administration said Thursday the policy won't affect menthol or tobacco flavors.

The policy also won't affect large, tank-based vaping products sold in vape shops that cater to adults.

Those changes are a major step back from President Donald Trump’s original plan announced in September, which would have banned nearly all flavors in all vaping products.

