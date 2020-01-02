Thunderbolts seek revenge against Knoxville in home-and-home set

On Friday and Saturday night, the Thunderbolts visited the Quad City Storm. On Friday, Demico Hannoun would get the scoring started in the second period. Tied in the third period, Austin Plevy put the Thunderbolts ahead 2-1, and Hannoun added another goal to lead the Thunderbolts to a 3-1 victory. Derek Sutliffe scored the game’s first goal on Saturday, but the Thunderbolts soon trailed 2-1. Brandon Lubin scored a power play goal in the second period to tie the game, and Sutliffe would score again to briefly put Evansville ahead in the third period, before Quad City tied the game, forcing overtime. Braden Hellems would be the hero in overtime, scoring at the 2:34 mark. On Tuesday, the Thunderbolts hosted the Huntsville Havoc, and had a great start, building a 2-0 lead on goals by Plevy and Hayden Hulton, before Huntsville stormed back to tie the game later in the first period. After a scoreless second and third period, the game would go to a shootout, where Sutliffe and Jake Smith would score a goal each to win it for the Thunderbolts, 3-2. Braeden Ostepchuk earned all three wins in net this past week, stopping 35 and 36 shots, respectively, in Quad City, and 32 on Tuesday against the Havoc.