Sheriff says some people want to make Daviess Co. a Second Amendment sanctuary

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Sheriff Keith Cain tells us several people are pushing to make the county a Second Amendment sanctuary.
According to Sheriff Cain, if passed, this ordinance would prohibit the enforcement of certain gun control measures that could violate the Second Amendment. The sheriff says he is a big supporter of the Second Amendment.
But, he says he has a few issues with making Daviess County a sanctuary.
Coming up on 14 News at 6 p.m., you will hear from Sheriff Cain about why he sees this ordinance as a potential issue for the county.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.