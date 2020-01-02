Rain On The Way

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Brilliant sunshine started 2020 with above average temps in the lower 50’s. After brief sunshine, clouds and rain return today with high temps remaining in the lower 50’s. Additional rain tonight as low temps only drop into the upper 40’s.
Clouds and rain Friday as high temps remain in the lower 50’s. A trailing cold front will bring a chance of rain and snow Saturday morning with low temps near freezing. Windy and cold during the afternoon as high temps drop into the mid-30’s under mostly cloudy skies.
Less windy Sunday under sunny skies as high temps climb into the mid-40’s.
