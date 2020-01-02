Proposed bill to make W. KY. Pkwy. I-69 spur passes

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The bill that would turn part of the Western Kentucky Parkway into a spur of Interstate-69 has passed.
According to the congress bill tracker, House Resolution 18-65 was passed and signed into law just a few days before Christmas.
The interstate spur would run from the Pennyrile Parkway from Hopkins County to I-165 in Ohio County.
The spur will be designated as Interstate-569.
Leaders in Muhlenberg and Ohio county say the new interstate designation could help with economic development.
We’ll keep you updated when the numbering process beings.
