Otters 2020 season ticket and group outing packages on sale now

Season ticket and group outing packages are on sale now for the 2020 season at historic Bosse Field with the Evansville Otters.
Full season and half season ticket packages are on sale starting at $105. Full and half season tickets are available in VIP, Premium Field Box and General Admission seating areas. Premium Field Box and VIP tickets include in-seat wait service.
For a full season, fans can enjoy all 2020 Otters’ home games at Bosse Field with savings of up to 25 percent off single game pricing.
Half season tickets offer fans an opportunity to enjoy savings on 26 home games.
Flex 20 ticket plans are also available now for the 2020 season. Flex 20 vouchers may be used at any 2020 home game. Flex 20 vouchers can be used in any increment and at any game to best fit your schedule. Flex packages are on sale for General Admission seating.
Single-game tickets will go on-sale at a later date.
Group outing packages are also available now for the 2020 season. Group outings can be reserved for Right and Left Field picnic areas, the exclusive Bud Light Lime Patio and Premium Field Box sections. The picnics include tickets to the game in select seating areas and an all-you-can-eat select menu.
The Home Run picnic includes hamburgers and hot dogs, baked beans and chips, and unlimited soda and bottled water. The Grand Slam picnic includes your choice of three entrees, baked beans and chips, potato salad, unlimited soda and bottled water, and complimentary peanuts.
When you upgrade to a Grand Slam Picnic, you’ll receive a free Otters special edition hat for all your guests! Plus, bring a group over 100 guests, you’ll get to throw out a ceremonial First Pitch.
The exclusive Bud Light Lime Patio features a similar All-You-Can-Eat select menu as the Home Run and Grand Slam picnics. The Bud Light Lime Patio can be reserved in sections or the entire patio. Fans can also ask about the Deluxe Full Patio option which features upgradeable menu items upon request.
Purchase your season tickets or reserve your group outing early!
For more information, or to purchase a season ticket or group outing package, call (812) 435-8686 or visit the Bosse Field front office at 23 Don Mattingly Way, Evansville, Ind. The front office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
