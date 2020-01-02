Mt. Vernon city leaders expected to vote on wind farm project

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Mount Vernon city leaders are expected to vote on the controversial wind farm project proposed for Posey County.
In November, the planning commission approved new amendments to the existing ordinance. The changes have gone out to local cities and towns for input and approval.
Mount Vernon Council is set to take it to a vote around 7 p.m. and they are not the first.
We are learning Poseyville has already adopted the ordinance.
As for Cynthiana, they tabled it. It is back on the agenda for January 8.
City and town leaders do not have to accept it as written. They are allowed to make changes.
If so, it will go back to the planning commission. If not, it becomes law.
The ordinance provides many regulations for any wind or solar power facilities coming to the area. Such as a no-build zone 2.5 miles around the Owensville Doppler radar.
Here in Mount Vernon, only one council member is returning. The remaining four are new this year.
