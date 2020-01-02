Meeting planned for proposed intersection improvement in Spencer Co.

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation will host a public open house on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, starting at 5:30 p.m. at the South Spencer High School Auditorium in Rockport.
They will give a brief presentation at 6:00 p.m. to share the revised design plans for a proposed intersection improvement at State Road 66 and Orchard Road (N CR 275 W),
In 2017, a public hearing on preliminary design plans was held, which included a roundabout.
INDOT has changed the plans to eliminate the roundabout. They are now proposing a signalized intersection with an added turn lane.
Project information, including environmental documentation, will be available for public viewing on the INDOT Vincennes District’s webpage prior to the meeting.
