Mater Dei Boys Basketball off to solid start

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Christmas break is the unofficial midway point of the boys’ basketball season and one team playing very well right now, is Mater Dei.
Wildcats Head Coach Kurt Wildeman’s squad has started 6-1, with many of those confidence-building wins coming against opponents in their class 2A sectional. Keys to success thus far have been an uptick in tempo and experience.
The Wildcats have seven seniors and four juniors on varsity, who are battle-tested. Mater Dei is hoping this recipe will help them end their five-year sectional title drought.
“Those guys have done a really good job," explains Wildcats Head Coach Kurt Wildeman. "They compete against each other, and they work to get better, so it starts with that. We’ve had some young guys step up here kinda getting their first taste of varsity basketball, and they’ve really come along a lot faster than maybe even we expected. We play at a little bit faster pace, and I think our kids have done a good job of buying into that. Everybody wants to get out and run on the offensive end, but to do that, you gotta also do that on the defensive end, and as a result, we’ve been able to put some points on the board.”
“We got Jackson and Tyler, who’ve been big for us all year, and they continue to get better every game," Senior forward Kyle Davidson says. "We have a lot of depth this year, and I think that’s what’s helping us get off to a good start.”
“Sectionals always tough, like last year with Tell City, that was a really good team," Senior forward Zach Goedde says. "So I think this year, we’ll be ready though. We really wanna win a sectional title this year.”
The Wildcats return to action on Friday when they host North at 7 p.m.
