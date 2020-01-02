Marshal: Man arrested for OWI on NYE after almost hitting police car

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A man was arrested on New Year’s Eve for driving while intoxicated and authorities say it’s not his first time.
Francisco Town Marshal Michael Collins says 23-year-old Dustin Young was arrested on Tuesday. According to Collins, Young’s vehicle crossed the center line, nearly hitting a police cruiser.
The investigation showed Young had a BAC of .15 percent.
We are told Young has a previous conviction for driving while intoxicated back in March
