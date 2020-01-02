Marshal: Man arrested for OWI on NYE after almost hitting police car

Marshal: Man arrested for OWI on NYE after almost hitting police car
By Jared Goffinet | January 1, 2020 at 9:42 PM CST - Updated January 1 at 9:42 PM

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A man was arrested on New Year’s Eve for driving while intoxicated and authorities say it’s not his first time.

Francisco Town Marshal Michael Collins says 23-year-old Dustin Young was arrested on Tuesday. According to Collins, Young’s vehicle crossed the center line, nearly hitting a police cruiser.

The investigation showed Young had a BAC of .15 percent.

We are told Young has a previous conviction for driving while intoxicated back in March

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.