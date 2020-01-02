Local family helping raise 5 grandchildren gets late Christmas surprise

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One family got a late Christmas surprise on Thursday.
Paula and Jorge Aussin found out last week they were selected from several nominated families for a free HVAC unit from Brackett Heating and Air.
On Thursday, Brackett installed the new unit into their home where they help raise their five grandsons.
Before the HVAC system was installed, they had to use space heaters to stay warm. The family also says its been six years since they’ve had a working HVAC unit.
The Aussin family says they are happy that their grandkids will be able to stay warm and breathe cleaner air this winter.
“It has been hard trying to keep everyone warm," says Paul Aussin. "The older you get, the cooler it gets. At least now it will be warm in every room.”
The equipment installed is valued at around $8,000.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.