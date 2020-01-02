Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Conservative religious groups are planning to appeal an Indiana judge’s ruling that canceled a trial challenging limits on the state’s religious objections law that were signed by then-Gov. Mike Pence. An attorney for the groups filed the notice Dec. 20 but hasn’t yet submitted any arguments regarding the appeal. That action comes after a November ruling by a Hamilton County judge that the groups failed to prove they had faced any harm. The groups argue that their constitutional rights were violated by changes made to the 2015 law after a national uproar over whether it could be used to discriminate against gays and lesbians.