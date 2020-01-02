Large crowds, long lines await opening of Harrisburg’s marijuana dispensary

HARRISBURG, Ill. (WFIE) - Crowds lined up outside Thrive, a marijuana dispensary in Harrisburg, as recreational marijuana became legal on New Year’s Day.
Some folks in line say even though they got there in the morning they didn’t make it inside until the afternoon.
“This is a day that people have waited for a long time in Illinois, it’s a very happy day,” says Kevin Sauls, who waited in the line outside of Thrive.
The wait is over for this law to pass, except to stand in the long line at Thrive dispensary.
“I was a little apprehensive because yesterday it was illegal, and now today, it’s legal,” says Lydell Bradford, who waited in the line outside of Thrive.
Those in the state can now buy 30 grams of marijuana, and 15 grams if you're out of state, but it can't be taken across state lines.
Thrive says they knew these large crowds were going to happen. Considering the high immediate demand they say their supply would have to be rationed out on the first day.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.