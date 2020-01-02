Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Indiana and Tennessee have plenty at stake in the Gator Bowl. It's each team's first bowl trip since 2016. The Hoosiers have eight wins for the first time since 1993 and are in a bowl game for just the 12th time. They are trying to reach nine victories for the first time since 1967. It's clear validation for third-year coach Tom Allen. The Volunteers also have seemingly turned a corner under second-year coach Jeremy Pruitt. Tennessee closed the regular season with five consecutive wins to earn its first bowl berth in three years. The Vols have won three straight bowls.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) (AP) — Running back Tony Jones Jr. became the second player for No. 14 Notre Dame to forego his final year of eligibility to enter the NFL draft. Jones made the announcement Tuesday on Twitter. On Monday, senior safety Alohi Gilman declared for the draft. The announcements followed quarterback Ian Book’s declaration Sunday night on social media that he would use his fifth year of eligibility to return in 2020. The draft is April 23-35.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Jarred Godfrey scored 22 points, and Brian Patrick added 21 points as Purdue Fort Wayne topped South Dakota 70-59. Godfrey shot 8 for 10 from the floor, and Patrick had nine rebounds. Matt Holba had a career-high 11 rebounds for Purdue Fort Wayne. A Marcus DeBerry dunk put the Mastodons ahead 52-43 after going on a 27-6 run. Tyler Hagedorn had 22 points and nine rebounds for the Coyotes.