Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Indiana and Tennessee have plenty at stake in the Gator Bowl. It's each team's first bowl trip since 2016. The Hoosiers have eight wins for the first time since 1993 and are in a bowl game for just the 12th time. They are trying to reach nine victories for the first time since 1967. It's clear validation for third-year coach Tom Allen. The Volunteers also have seemingly turned a corner under second-year coach Jeremy Pruitt. Tennessee closed the regular season with five consecutive wins to earn its first bowl berth in three years. The Vols have won three straight bowls.