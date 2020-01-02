Henderson deputies searching for robbery and assault suspects

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery and assault that happened late Wednesday night.
Deputies say two victims showed up at the ER with injuries.
They say the men told them they were sitting in their car near Highway 60 W and SR 266 in Corydon, when two strangers hit them in the head with a hammer and took several items.
Anyone with information should call the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at 270-826-2713.
