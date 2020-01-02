Firefighters overcome several problems to put out Newburgh fire

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire crews had to endure more than just the heat Tuesday on Oak Road. We are told this area is notorious for low water pressure, but that wasn’t the only problem for firefighters.
According to Ohio Township Fire Captain David Shepley, there were two fire hydrants near the burning house. One was rusted shut while another had such low water pressure, it couldn’t kick out enough water to reach the flames.
We found out crews had to call three other fire departments to the scene for back up. Ohio Township fire crews sent out urgent calls for help when they realized what they were going to be up against on Oak Road.
“We know that that area has inadequate water supply,” Captain Shepley says.
Captain Shipley tells us he first called for back up on the way to the fire. And he’s glad he did.
“Until we could establish that water supply, there were times where we could not put water on the fire,” Shepley explains.
“And the community says ‘hey why aren’t you putting more water on the fire, why aren’t you doing more,’" says Shepley. "We have to explain to them that even though they have fire hydrants there, we can’t get enough water out of them.”
So why couldn’t fire crews get adequate water?
We took our questions to Chandler Utilities Director of Public Services Rob Coghill.
He tells us they are aware of low water pressure in the area and are currently working to find a contractor to take on a project to update the pipes there near Bell Road. According to Coghill, that will allow water to flow as needed.
Captain Shipley tells us they may have been able to save more of the home if the hydrants were working properly.
“No one was living at the home at the time, and there was no contents in the home at the time, all that is true and that’s sort of a blessing, but still, somebody owns that home,” Shepley explains.
As for the cause of the fire, Captain Shepley tells us they know the fire started near a gas fireplace, but are still investigating.
Chandler Utilities says they secured the funding for the pipework at the end of last year. They hope to begin replacing those water lines by March.
