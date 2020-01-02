Evansville woman celebrates 101st birthday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is celebrating her 101st birthday on Thursday.
Nina Lee Parker was born in Richland, and graduated from Evansville College in 1940. She taught high school at Luce Township for 10 years.
Parker was married to dentist, Clyde Parker, and managed the office till they retired 46-years later.
When we asked her about any advice for the rest of us, this is what she had to offer.
“I could tell them a lot of things, but I don’t want to, I want them to experience cause that’s where the friendship comes in and how we build things,” explains Parker.
Her daughter, Karin Heinicke, was there along with residents of Primrose to celebrate her special day.
