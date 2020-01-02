Evansville group gives kids in need meals during winter break

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Children in the Jacobsville area got a special treat during the winter break.
The Junior League of Evansville handed out free lunches to kids in the Promise Zone.
The Junior league says that 90 percent of the children, who live in the area, are on the free lunch program at their schools. So, they wanted to provide meals to those in need during the winter break.
More than 100 meals were provided by various community donors.
“We feel like every child, every family should have access and availability to nutritious food," says Junior League of Evansville member Lisa Vaughn. "It’s just easy to come out and be a part of the community, provide some lunch, and have fun with the neighborhood.”
Members from the Evansville Youth Hockey League were also there to play street hockey.
