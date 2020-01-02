Evansville African American Museum works to preserve historic house

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville African American Museum is working to preserve a historic house.
It sits on Lincoln Avenue and was home to an African American high school band director, Alfred Porter, during segregation. Porter was the band director at Frederick Douglass High School, which was the first African American high school.
Evansville’s Director of Metropolitan Development Kelley Coures says it is one of the last homes standing in what used to be an African American middle-class neighborhood.
Eventually, Coures says the home ended up on the building commission’s demolition list. He says he asked the land bank board to take ownership of the house, who then deeded it back to the museum for $1.
Now with grant money, the outside of the home will be renovated and used as an extension of the African American Museum.
“What we’re trying to do is create an experience where current generations, future generations can actually come and see and experience things that were apart of that long ago time where Evansville and cities like it were segregated,” says Coures.
“There is so much good history, black history, that has not been told and this would stimulate this history if we renovate this house,” Evansville African American Museum founder Sondra Matthews says.
Coures also says they are in the process of getting the home on the National Historic Registry.
