Drunk driver passed out with child in car, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A father is facing several charges after police say he was found passed out behind the wheel.
Officers were call to the intersection of Stringtown and Diamond just after 6 a.m. Wednesday.
They say the car Lyndon Ussery was driving was stopped, but running and in drive.
Police say a seven-year-old boy was asleep in the back.
Officers say Ussery was not responsive, so they had to break the window to put the car in park and turn off the engine.
They say he failed field sobriety tests, and had a BAC of .182 on a chemical test. That’s more than twice the legal limit.
Police say Ussery has a learner’s permit, but doesn’t have a driver’s license.
