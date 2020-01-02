Developers work to gather info on how Towne Square Mall can serve residents

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - We are learning more about what’s in store for Owensboro’s Towne Square Mall. As we reported to you earlier this month, a local investment group bought the property and is working to transform it.
Developers at Gulfstream say they are still in the early stages of the project, but tell us they are working to gather information from the community. They hope to be able to figure out how this space can be transformed to serve the needs of those living in Owensboro.
Chief Operating Officer Ed Ray says brokers from Gulfstream recently traveled to New York to attend the International Retail Association Conference. He says they are talking to dozens of retailers about coming to town.
According to Ray, they also have interest from local businesses. He says they are working on the rent system and scale they will use to charge tenants.
One thing developers say they want to include in the $350,000 square foot space is room to accommodate senior citizens. The chief operating officer says there is a need in our community for a place where seniors can congregate and host activities in a climate-controlled environment and he says they think the mall could provide that service.
“By having local control over the mall it was in much better hands to be able to put it into perspective on how do we take it from where it is and to where it’s going to be," explains Ray. "Versus someone from out of state that really doesn’t necessarily have Owensboro as it’s best interest.”
Ray tells us there is not an exact timeline for when the project will be complete. But he does say there’s one change you may already notice.
He says the mall is cleaner inside since the switch in ownership and they have opened things up a bit.
